Culture - Sports Preserving Dong Ngu water puppetry With passion, enthusiasm, and a great deal of effort, local people in the Dong Ngu water puppetry village in Ngu Thai commune, Thuan Thanh district, in Bac Ninh province have sought a way to revive its glory days and reaffirm the vitality of their ancestors’ age-old practice.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho ready for Vietnam-Palestine U20 football friendly The northern province of Phu Tho is ready to host a friendly between the U20 football teams of Vietnam and Palestine at the local Viet Tri Stadium, as heard at a meeting on September 2.