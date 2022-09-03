BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 closes
The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022, part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT), closed in central Da Nang city on September 2 after three days of competition.
Golfer Guxin Chen of China won the championship title and a cash prize of 13,125 USD.
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City Tran Phuoc Son said the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 is the beginning of a series of golf events, affirming the potential and position of Vietnam in the international golf market.
The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 drew the participation of 115 foreign and domestic players at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort in the central city of Da Nang from August 31 to September 2. The event had a total prize pool of 75,000 USD./.