Business Southern stock market posts high transaction value in April Liquidity of the southern stock market in April stood at the highest level from the outset of the year, with more than 14.51 billion stocks traded at a value of over 366.94 trillion VND, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on May 7, up 1 VND from the rate on the previous day.

Business Transport minister supports construction of Ring Road No.4 Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has expressed support for the construction of Ring Road No.4 because it is of the utmost importance, linking Hanoi with nearby provinces.

Business Vietnam, Cambodia lift trade ties Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth in Hanoi on May 6 to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral ties across trade, industry and energy.