Bright prospects for aquatic product exports to China
Processing tra fish for export (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s aquatic product exports to China rose 19.7 percent year-on-year to reach 1.1 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2019, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
This is the second time the sector has recorded over 1 billion USD in export revenue to the world’s second largest economy.
With the aforesaid outcome, China continued to be the fourth biggest importer of Vietnamese aquatic products, after the US, Japan and the European Union (EU).
Notably, Vietnam’s aquatic product exports to China neared the export value to the EU (1.1 billion USD versus 1.15 billion USD) in January-November.
Therefore, with the good growth momentum, China is likely to surpass the EU to enter the top 3 export markets of Vietnamese aquatic products in the coming time./.