Business Trade promotion to focus on key markets Vietnam is planning to launch a 136 billion VND (5.8 million USD) trade promotion programme in 2020, focusing on expanding key markets and enabling Vietnamese firms to join global value chains.

Business Vietnam promotes handicraft products in India The Vietnamese Trade Office in India set up a pavilion to sell handicraft products at the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF), which took place in Kolkata city in West Bengal State from December 13-25.

Business Reference exchange rate down on December 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 25, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Large livestock firms should control pork prices Large livestock enterprises should keep pork prices in check despite limited supplies on the domestic market due to African swine fever, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuen Cuong has said.