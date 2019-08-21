Processing shrimp for exports (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s shrimp export value to China in July saw a year-on-year increase of 48 percent, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).The strong growth in July helped the seven-month figure improve by nearly 2 percent.Shrimp exports to China were gloomy in the first five months of this year as the Chinese Government tightened control over cross-border trade and food safety. However, official exports by sea are likely to increase, as seen in the 1.5-fold increase in sea shipments of white-leg shrimp to China in June compared to May.This trend is expected to bring positive results for the shrimp sector in the last months of 2019, the association forecast.After continuous declines in the first months of the year, overall shrimp exports also began to recover in July with an increase of 13.4 percent and reached 334 million USD thanks to businesses’ efforts to boost sales to such major markets as the US, China, and Australia.Vietnam aims to earn 4.1-4.2 billion USD from shrimp exports this year, higher than 3.6 billion USD recorded in 2018, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Vietnam’s total export turnover from aquatic products in the first seven months of 2019 reached 4.7 billion USD, nearly equal to the same period last year.-VNA