British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

London (VNA) – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on August 5 emphasised that the UK has become the first country to be awarded the status of a dialogue partner by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past 25 years.

He said it is a part of London’s strategy to shift its policy towards the Indo-Pacific region after Brexit, and the new position enables the country to attend high-level ASEAN meetings and opens up opportunities for practical cooperation with countries in the region.



The UK has become ASEAN’s 11th dialogue partners, along with China, Japan, the US, Russia, India, the European Union (EU), and others.



“Today the UK is proud to be accepted as first new ASEAN Dialogue Partner in 25 years. [The UK] looks forward to expanding trade, deepening security cooperation & being an even stronger force for good in the Indo-Pacific,” Raab tweeted.



The ASEAN on August 5 granted the UK the formal status of Dialogue Partner at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei, which is the current Chair of ASEAN.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs appreciated the UK’s commitments and potential for cooperation across all aspects of politics-security, economy, and society-culture.



ASEAN expects that with its new status, the UK will use its role and strength to promote substantial development of the ASEAN-UK ties in contribution to peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region, he said./.