World Vietnam, Russia hold great potential for maritime security cooperation: expert ietnam and Russia have substantial potential to further develop their cooperation in maritime security in the time ahead, a Russian expert has said when commenting on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposals at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s recent high-level open debate on maritime security.

World Cambodia, Laos intensify pandemic prevention efforts The Cambodian Government has decided to extend its intensified COVID-19 prevention and control campaign by a week, while the Lao Government has ordered increasing contact tracing for prompt treatment.

World Indonesia's aviation industry struggles as the pandemic continues Indonesia's aviation industry is facing tremendous difficulties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of timeliness of the government in providing remedial solutions, said Agus Pambagio, a local public policy observer.

World Japan promises to support ASEAN Envoy to Myanmar Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi on August 12 held phone talks with ASEAN's Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof, during which he affirmed that Japan would give maximum support to activities of the diplomat.