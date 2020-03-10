British man becomes 33rd COVID-19 positive case in Vietnam
The Ministry of Health on March 10 afternoon said the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has announced the 33rd case positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Vietnam.
The 58-year-old man from the UK was on Flight VN0054 together with a number of other passengers who have tested positive for the disease. He is residing in Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province.
The provincial centre for disease control sent his sample to the institute for testing, and the result was positive./.