World Philippines, India agree to boost bilateral relations India and the Philippines have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral partnership in areas including defence, maritimes, law enforcement, trade and investement.

World Thailand’s economy picks up in May Thailand's economy in May improved from the previous month as tourism gathered momentum and private consumption increased while exports remained weak, according to the central bank.

World World Bank approves 1.1 billion USD Indonesia loan The World Bank has approved two projects worth 1.1 billion USD to expand access to cleaner electricity in Indonesia.

World ADB helps Philippines develop low-carbon public transport The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on June 29 approved a 1 billion USD loan to improve city-wide public transport in Davao city of the Philippines.