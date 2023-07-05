Environment Planning expected to strengthen environmental protection Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the National Council for the Verification of Environmental Protection Planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision for 2050, chaired a meeting between the council and a number of ministries, sectors, localities and experts on July 3.

Videos Quang Binh targets sustainable preservation of national park Domestic and foreign officials, experts and scientists have recently raised proposals to improve the efficiency of management over the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh.

Environment More hot days expected this month Vietnam is likely to experience slightly higher temperatures in July this year with one or two typhoons expected to hit the East Sea, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam, Australia seek to reduce carbon emission A workshop on using clean and renewable energy to reduce carbon emission was held in Hanoi on June 30.