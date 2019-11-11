Business PPP regulations to be changed to serve development More than per 76 percent of current investment projects following public-private partnerships (PPP) are in the field of transport infrastructure, but investors still feel insecure.

Business NA Chairwoman receives WB’s country director National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.

Business Prime Minister greets RoK financial group’s leader The Vietnamese Government will create the most favourable conditions for firms from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to operate successfully in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 11.

Business Rooftop solar power becomes increasingly popular in Dong Nai More and more households and commercial establishments in the southern province of Dong Nai are installing rooftop solar panels to generate electricity for their own use and to sell the surplus to the local utility.