The ceremony was broadcast on An Vien Television and livestreamed on social media to allow Buddhists to join the celebrations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee sent flowers to congratulate the VBS on the occasion.

In a message sent to the ceremony, VBS Supreme Patriarch Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue stressed, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the entire world realise that all countries must stick together and act together for the common good.

On the occasion, the most venerable called on every person to remain supportive and show solidarity with the Government and society toovercome the pandemic, return to normal life, and develop the country./.

VNA