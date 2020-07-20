Da Hen tea production and processing plant in Dong Luong commune, Cam Khe district, was chosen to implement a safe tea production model for certification as a brand of Phu Tho tea. Production processes are strictly controlled according to set criteria.

With a hope that Da Hen’s products will be granted the trademark, farmers are trying to strictly follow the approved process.

The province will reorganise tea processing plants to ensure links with tea plantations and improve processing technology to bolster product quality and meet market requirements.

Phu Tho has more than 15,000 ha of tea with an estimated output of nearly 154,000 tonnes each year.

The development of a local tea brand has become essential and would help control product origin and quality as well as increase added value for tea products./.

VNA