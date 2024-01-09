Politics Indonesian President’s State visit to help deepen strategic partnership: diplomat The state visit to Vietnam by Indonesian President Joko Widodo from January 11-13 will be an opportunity for the two countries to discuss measures to deepen their strategic partnership and tighten their traditional friendship nurtured over the past nearly 70 years, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong.

Politics 2023 marks success of Vietnamese-Hong Kong relations: Consul General Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) Pham Binh Dam emphasised achievements in relations between the two sides for 2023, in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Bulgarian NA Speaker calls on young Vietnamese to seize chances to develop bilateral ties Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly (NA) Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov on January 9 called on students of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and young people in general as future politicians, managers, and scientists to grasp the world’s opportunities to continue developing relations between the two countries.