Bus accident kills 26, injures dozens in Indonesia's West Java
A bus carrying 62 people fell into a ravine in Indonesia's West Java province on the night of March 10, leaving 26 dead and dozens wounded.
Rescuers search for survivors and victims inside the wreckage of the bus (Photo: Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency)Jakarta (VNA) – A bus carrying 62 people fell into a ravine in Indonesia's West Java province on the night of March 10, leaving 26 dead and dozens wounded.
According to Deden Ridwansyah, head of the search and rescue office of Bandung city, the incident occurred when the bus driver could not control the vehicle when it was passing on the Wado Malangbong street in Sumedang district.
The rescuers have worked to pull out people from the wreckage of the bus and conducted first aid.
The initial report said 35 people survived the incident but many of them suffered injuries./.