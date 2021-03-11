World Cambodia launches cyberspace child protection campaign Cambodia on March 10 launched an online child protection campaign called "Kit Kou Kon", aiming at raising awareness of the danger of digital platforms on children and providing useful tips to parents about preventing and solving related problems.

World Vietnam supports UN-OSCE cooperation in handling common challenges Vietnam has affirmed its support for the enhancement of cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and regional and sub-regional organisations, including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in addressing common challenges.

World Vietnam calls for dialogue towards satisfactory solution in Myanmar Vietnam has called on relevant parties in Myanmar to restrain and hold dialogues to find out a satisfactory solution in line with the nation’s Constitution and law, as well as the will and aspirations of Myanmar people, thereby facilitating the democratic process.