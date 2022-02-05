Destinations Chuong Pagoda features historical values in north Vietnam Chuong (or Bell) Pagoda in the Red River Delta province of Hung Yen bears historical values of the land in northern Vietnam.

Nguom Ngao Cave - nature's masterpiece in Cao Bang province

Nguom Ngao Cave is located in a mountain in Gun village of Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district, is a priceless asset that the nature has gifted to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

Hoi An Ancient Town – attraction of Asia's leading cultural destination

Stepping into the ancient town of Hoi An in the south-central province of Quang Nam, visitors can deeply feel a diverse and artistic blend of typical architectural works from the Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese and French cultures.