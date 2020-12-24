Ca Mau workshop reviews communications on risks from UXO (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) - The Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) together with the People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau held a workshop on December 24 to review communications on the risks of accidents caused by unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Col. Giang Cong Bau, VNMAC Deputy General Director, said an online contest for secondary school students in Ca Mau was held for the first time in late September, in a bid to raise awareness of UXO-related accidents.

Hundreds of entries by students from 12 local schools were submitted, with 150 qualifying for the final. They included drawings, essays, stage plays, videos, and poems.

Communications on the risks from UXO have been organised for more than 50,000 students at 150 secondary and high schools in Ca Mau, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training Le Hoang Du.

At the workshop, aid relief of 12 million VND (520 USD) was presented to each of 20 families in the province’s Tran Van Thoi district and Ca Mau city affected by UXO.

Nearly 30 percent of the Mekong Delta is blighted by bombs, mines, and explosives. Ca Mau in particular has a total of 122,000 ha, equal to 24 percent of its natural area./.