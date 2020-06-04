The Cat Hai - Phu Long cable line (Source: laodong.vn)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The Cat Hai - Phu Long cable line in the northern port city of Hai Phong will be inaugurated on June 6.

Developed by the Sun Group Cat Ba Company with an investment of 2.2 trillion VND (nearly 94.86 million USD), the construction of the cable line began in 2017. It comprises of 60 cars and is capable of carrying 4,500 passengers per hour.

On the inaugural ceremony, the line is expected to receive a Guinness World Record certificate for the highest track rope above mean sea level, which is 214.8 metres high.

The cable line is the first among luxury tourism products in the area which will be rolled out in the coming time.

The inauguration of the cable line, which is on schedule, aims to capitalise on Cat Ba’s tourism potential towards the recovery of tourism after COVID-19.

It also contributes to the realisation of a master plan on sustainable tourism development of Cat Ba islands with a view to 2050, as well as a strategy to develop Hai Phong city’s services sector./.