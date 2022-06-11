The CPPI report is developed annually to evaluate the worldwide seaport efficiency, based on criteria related to the total time needed for completing the loading and unloading container of each voyage at a port for the entire year.

Vietnam has several ports ranked in this list, in which, Cai Mep port ranked 11th by the "statistical approach" index - increased by 38 places compared to 2020 and ranked 13th by the “administrative approach” index– increased 5 rankings against 2020.

In Cai Mep – Thi Vai area, Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal under Saigon Newport Corporation currently holds 40% of the market share, with 10 international service routes weekly connecting with North America, Canada, Europe and Inter Asia.

The data was provided by the world's 11 largest shipping lines for a total of 370 global terminals/port clusters./.

VNA