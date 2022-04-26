The newly seaports include Nosco port in Quang Ninh province, Long Son port under Nghi Son seaport in Ha Tinh, and Tan Cang Giao Long port in Ben Tre, among others.

The new ports, which are located along the country, are expected to help strengthen the capacity of the current seaport system, especially when Vietnam’s import-export activities are recovering strongly post pandemic.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, in the first quarter of this year, the volume of goods going through seaports nationwide reached nearly 180 million tons, up 4% over the same period last year.

The national seaport network is performing well, playing an important role in the transportation system in general, especially in import-export activities in particular, the administration noted./.

VNA