An aerial view of boats selling goods at the Cai Rang floating market (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Cai Rang floating market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will host a Culture and Tourism Festival from July 6-8.



The three-day festival is designed to honour and promote the images, culture and people of the floating market, which used to be indispensable for locals in the past.



Numerous activities will be held in the festival, such as a boat procession on the river, races and traditional sports, as well as tourism promotion activities.



In addition, art performances will be staged at the event, including exchanges on don ca tai tu (southern folk music and songs) and a singing contest.



The Cai Rang Floating Market is a top tourism destination in Can Tho city, where local and foreign tourists go to learn about the colourful life on the river.



Located about 6km from the centre of Can Tho city, it has been around for centuries. It is a prime example of the waterway market culture in the southwestern region, where people buy and sell goods on boats.



During festivals and holidays, up to 500 boats visit the kilometre-long market.



It becomes an attractive destination for tourists, helping the locality to promote tourism development.



The municipal authority has made efforts to preserve and develop the heritage, focusing on raising public awareness of the importance of the market for tourism development, enhancing tourism links in the region, towards attracting more and more holiday-makers to the city.



At the heart of the Mekong Delta, Can Tho is designed to be one of seven tourism hubs of Vietnam under the national master plan for tourism development until 2020 with a vision to 2030. -VNA