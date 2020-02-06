World Thailand: six arrested for spreading fake coronavirus news Thai authorities have so far arrested six persons from various locations for spreading fake coronavirus, said Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Buddhipongse Punakanta.

World Indonesian President orders long-term solution to forest fires Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered government officials to find a permanent solution to prevent annual forest fires that cause serious consequences.

World Thailand pilots installation of air purifiers on buses The Thai Transport Ministry will install air purifiers on the roofs of Bangkok buses this month, starting with vehicles of Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and fitting trucks as well if the results are good.​