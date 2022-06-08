Cambodia announces COVID-free state
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has become COVID-19-free as the last patient has recovered, the country’s Ministry of Health has announced in a statement.
The country reported no new cases of COVID-19 for 31 straight days, said the statement, adding that since the pandemic began in January 2020, the Southeast Asian nation has logged a total of 136,262 confirmed cases with 133,206 recoveries and 3,056 deaths.
Health Ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine attributed the country's success in controlling the pandemic to the government's right leadership and the effectiveness of the vaccination.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has made the right and timely decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Cambodians and foreigners living in the country, she told the media.
Vaccines are the most powerful tool to protect lives against COVID-19, reducing infections and deaths, she said.
Cambodia has so far administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to over 15 million people, or 94 percent of its 16 million population, the health ministry said, adding that of them, 14.3 million, or 89.4 percent, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots.
Also, some 9.25 million, or 58 percent, have got a third dose, and 2.58 million, or 16 percent, have had a fourth dose.
Cambodia will begin offering a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to priority groups from June 9.
Buoyed by its high vaccination rates, Cambodia resumed all socio-economic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine starting November last year./.
