World Malaysia, Japan team up to address global supply chain issues Malaysia and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to stepping up their efforts to meet challenges of the new era, particularly issues related to global supply chain disruption.

World Singapore urged to hasten workforce transformation There is urgency to hasten efforts to transform Singapore’s workforce to drive socio-economic growth as the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, said an article published by The Business Times.

World Indonesia hosts second Asia International Water Week The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), in conjunction with the Asia Water Council (AWC), is hosting the second Asia International Water Week (AIWW) from March 14-16, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, reported Antara news agency.