Cambodia announces interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under 5
Cambodia on March 14 released information on the interval between the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children below five years old, reported Khmer Times newspaper.
While answering questions concerning the vaccination of children, Secretary of State for the Cambodian Ministry of Health Or Vandine said the gap is four weeks after the first dose.
She warned that parents or guardians should not mistake the interval for children for that for adults of 14 days which was applied before.
The health official also called on people in Cambodia to get their booster shots.
Since March 13, Cambodia has rolled out a vaccination campaign for booster shots for people aged 18 and above.
The country has achieved its goal of immunising 91 percent of the population, equivalent to 16 million people./.