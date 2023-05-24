Fishermen collect fish after catching them in Tonle Sap river. (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Fisheries Administration has announced a temporary ban of commercial freshwater fishing in the four-month rainy season to protect fishery resources, giving fish stocks a chance to reproduce and replenish.

Accordingly, from June 1 to September 30, fishing will be banned in all fishing areas in Kampong Chhnang, Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Kratie, Tboung Khmum, Kampong Cham and Kampong Thom provinces, and parts of Phnom Penh and Kandal province in locations north of Chaktomuk river.

From July 1 to October 31, fishing will be suspended in Prey Veng, Svay Rieng, Takeo, Kampong Speu provinces, and locations in Phnom Penh and Kandal province south of the Chaktomuk.

During the closed season, only household fishing gear can be used to protect, restore and develop the country’s aquacultural resources.

Permitted household fishing gear includes bamboo trap baskets and fishing nets with no more than 100 metres in length, fish traps no more than 10 metres long. No bamboo fishing barriers and other small household fishing gear are permitted./.