Health Free COVID-19 vaccination continues this year: ministry People will continue benefiting from free COVID-19 vaccinations in 2023, and funding will come from the state budget, the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, with sponsorship from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources.

Health Takeda continues to empower patients with hematopoietic system cancer with Bright Future Fund In order to provide official information for blood cancer patients across the country, as well as to build a bridge to connect and share experiences among patients, caregivers, and medical staff about this disease, Takeda Vietnam continues to partner with the Bright Future Fund through the club “Bright Future – Accompanying Patients with Hematopoietic Cancer.”