Cambodia continues to well control COVID-19 pandemic
At a market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has continued to well control the COVID-19 pandemic as the country reported just two new community cases and one more recovery on October 5.
As of October 5, Cambodia had recorded a total of 137,899 COVID-19 cases with 134,768 recoveries and 3,056 fatalities.
According to the Cambodian Health Ministry, foreigners who enter Cambodia are no longer required to show a health declaration or COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival at land, sea and air entrances from October 3.
The ministry required keeping remote temperature checkers at the entry and exit gates, as well as officers in charge at the border gates to check and give advice to passengers who have symptoms or patients.
As of early October, nearly 15.2 million out of 17 million Cambodians were given two vaccine shots. Over 10 million had the third jabs, more than 4.3 million the fourth and over 875,000 the fifth./.