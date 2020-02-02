CPP President and Prime Minister Hun Sen (front, right) and CPP Honorary President and National Assembly President Heng Samrin (front, left) (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Central Committee of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party held the 42nd meeting of its 5th mandate at Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich centre on February 1-2.



The meeting was chaired by CPP President and Prime Minister Hun Sen, and CPP Honorary President and National Assembly President Heng Samrin.



All central committee members and senior representatives of the party from different ministries and institutions and at sub-national levels were invited to the meeting.



In his opening speech, Heng Samrin reiterated the CPP’s success in overcoming all obstacles, allowing Cambodia to advance gradually thanks to the right chosen path, and the support and participation of the people.



He also emphasised the party’s readiness to respond to any ill intention to destroy the Cambodian society as well as to issues arising from the volatile and complex regional and global situation.



Heng Samrin also thanked all CPP members for their efforts in fulfilling the party’s duties, and his compatriots as well as near and far foreign friends, development partners, national and international organisations for their great contributions to the cause of the Cambodian nation and people.



The conference reviewed the party’s achievements in 2019 and set forth new goals for 2020./.