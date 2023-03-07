The CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC officials discuss plans for the torch replay with Cambodian embassy representatives to ASEAN nations in advance of the SEA Games 32 . (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s National Organising Committee of the 2023 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games (CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC) has met with representatives of Cambodian embassies in ASEAN countries regarding the torch replay tour for SEA Games 32 and ASEAN Para Games 12, which will be held in the country from May 5-17 and Jun 3-9, respectively.

Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC, appealed to all Cambodians both at home and abroad to take part in promoting the torch relay and prepare for the upcoming games.

He said the torch relay will start in Siem Reap and will be an important moment to remind everyone of the greatness of the 2023 SEA Games and of the pride that Cambodia is hosting the events for the first time.

Chamroeun asked all Cambodians who are living in the Southeast Asia countries, workers and students to join in the torch relay celebration.

He noted all Cambodian embassy representatives exchanged ideas and detailed specific plans for torch parades in each country. Each Cambodian Ambassador in all ASEAN countries will prepare for the celebration and torch parade.

Chamroeun said that the Cambodian embassies must cooperate with the National Olympic Committee in each country and local authorities to promote SEA Games.

Accordingly, King Norodom Sihamoni will preside over the Torch Lighting Ceremony on March 21 at Angkor Wat.

The torch will be carried, circling the famed temple Angkor Wat. On March 22, it will leave Cambodia to tour the 10 ASEAN nations. Then on April 27, the torch will return to Cambodia.

CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC on February 16 also reviewed plans for the SEA Games torch relay in the provinces surrounding Tonle Sap lake.

The relay will begin in Phnom Penh on National Road 5 and run to Kampong Speu province. It is scheduled to run through Kampong Chhnang, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces.

The return leg will bring the torch back through Kampong Thom and Kampong Cham provinces and back to Kandal province via National Road 6A and finally into Morodok Techo National Stadium for the opening ceremony of the SEA Games./.