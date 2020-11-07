World ASEAN officials gather at Socio-Cultural Community Council meeting The 24th meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council, the most important event of the ASCC this year, was held online on November 6 with the participation of 10 member countries’ officials, the ASEAN Secretary-General, and the bloc’s Secretariat.

World Singapore helps Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines overcome disaster consequences The Singapore Government will contribute 200,000 USD as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)'s public appeal to aid disaster relief and recovery in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines.

World Indonesia looks to attract more Latin American, Caribbean investment The 2020 Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum (INALAC) is slated for November 9-11, with 108 investment projects expected to be offered at the event.

ASEAN Thailand agrees to operate ASEAN centre for public health emergencies The Thai Cabinet has officially approved the proposal to operate the new ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (APHEED).