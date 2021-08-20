Cambodia ends nationwide intensive anti-pandemic campaign
The Cambodian Government has decided to end a nationwide campaign to strengthen measures for combating the spread of COVID-19, after three weeks of implementation.
People line up for COVID-19 vaccination in Cambodia (Source: AFP/VNA)
The campaign has been conducted smoothly with positive outcomes in the past 21 days, the Government said in a directive issued on August 19, stressing that it has contributed to slowing down, at a certain level, the transmission of Delta variant in the community, while having no great impact on social and economic activities as well as the people’s daily life.
The nationwide campaign included the ban of high-risk occupational and business activities and large private gatherings, and the curfew from 10:00 pm to 3:00 am.
Noting COVID-19 transmissions from one province to another, the Government instructed all provincial and municipal authorities to continue reinforcing the health, administrative and legal measures based on the pandemic’s developments in their respective geographical areas.
On August 20, the health ministry confirmed 510 new COVID-19 cases, including 185 imported and 334 community ones. The number of daily deaths has dropped to under 20 in recent days.
To date, Cambodia’s total infections, recoveries and deaths amounted to 88,242, 83,851, and 1,762, respectively. More than 9.46 million people were vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine./.