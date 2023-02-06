ASEAN Malaysia to become automotive hub for ASEAN market Malaysia can become the automotive hub for the ASEAN market, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Zafrul Aziz has said.

World Vietnam attends ASEAN+3 Tourism Ministers Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet attended the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers Meeting in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta city on February 4.

World Russia is an important tourism market of ASEAN: official Russia is an important tourism market of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and had always been a leading source of tourists of Vietnam before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet has said.