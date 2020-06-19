World Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issue Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to focus on people-centred solutions, and share the burden and responsibility to ensure the success of the repatriation and reintegration process for refugees.

World UK webinar on post-pandemic investment opportunities in Vietnam The UK’s Asia Scotland Institute held a webinar on June 18, focusing on Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 response as well as post-pandemic business and investment opportunities in the country.

World Thailand approves large-scale projects to spur economy Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) recently approved five large-scale projects with a total investment value of 41.83 billion THB (1.34 billion USD) in an effort to reactivate economic drivers after the country began easing lockdown measures.