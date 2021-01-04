ASEAN Indonesia begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution Indonesia on January 3 started nationwide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine that was developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech and mass inoculations are scheduled to begin later this month.

ASEAN Cambodia’s rice exports surge 11 percent in 2020 Cambodia exported a total of 690,829 tonnes of milled rice to 60 countries and regions in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent, the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon has announced.

World Russian expert commends Vietnam’s 2020 economic success Professor Vladimir Mazyrin, leader of the Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies of the Far East Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has described the results of economic development of Vietnam in 2020 as an extraordinary success.