Cambodia intensifies checks along borders with Vietnam, Thailand
Cambodia has stepped up checks along its borders with Vietnam and Thailand, as the new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19, has been detected in the two countries.
Migrant workers return to Cambodia through O'smach International Border Checkpoint in Oddar Meanchey province (Photo: Khmertimeskh.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has stepped up checks along its borders with Vietnam and Thailand, as the new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19, has been detected in the two countries.
Battambang province deputy governor Soeum Bunrithy said that he has already prepared preventive measures by placing forces along the border and some corridors 100 metres apart to monitor people entering the country, of whom some try to avoid doing quarantine by hiring taxis to return to their homes.
Bunrithy called for Cambodians working in Thailand to follow the instructions of the Thai authorities all times in the wake of the new strain of the virus.
Meanwhile, Ly Sary, deputy governor of Banteay Meanchey province, said that although no migrant workers in the province have so far tested positive for COVID-19, the authorities have deployed more than 300 police and military officers along the corridors at the Thai border.
Ros Pharith, deputy governor of Svay Rieng province, said that the authorities are keeping strict checks along the Vietnam-Cambodia border to prevent illegal crossings of Cambodian or Vietnamese workers.
Cambodia is applying a compulsory 14-day quarantine period for all migrant workers.
The Cambodian Health Ministry on January 4 morning reported one more COVID-19 infection who is a 21-year-old Cambodian labourer returning from Thailand on January 1. To date, 17 Cambodian workers returning from Thailand have tested positive for the coronavirus./.