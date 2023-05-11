Cambodia introduces local products at 32nd SEA Games
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia is showcasing agricultural and industrial products under its “One Village, One Product” programme at Morodok Techo Stadium during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to advertise local products and find new markets.
More than 200 local products are being displayed at stalls inside the stadium complex, said Suong Noy, Secretary-General of the national committee for promoting the “One Village, One Product” programme.
The exhibition during the 10-day SEA Games showcases the products at more than 20 booths of 45 enterprises.
The event aims to introduce Cambodian products to all tourists while boosting export promotion and job creation.
The Cambodian Government launched the “One Village, One Product” programme in 2006 to promote rural economic development. This campaign targets at raising people’s living standards through improving local products, curbing the labour migration to urban areas, and stepping up export./.
