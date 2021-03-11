World Vietnam calls for dialogue towards satisfactory solution in Myanmar Vietnam has called on relevant parties in Myanmar to restrain and hold dialogues to find out a satisfactory solution in line with the nation’s Constitution and law, as well as the will and aspirations of Myanmar people, thereby facilitating the democratic process.

World Bus accident kills 26, injures dozens in Indonesia's West Java A bus carrying 62 people fell into a ravine in Indonesia's West Java province on the night of March 10, leaving 26 dead and dozens wounded.

World Lao leader pleased with quality, progress of Vietnamese-funded NA building General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and senior officials of the Party and State of Laos on March 10 inspected the progress of the National Assembly Building in Vientiane - a gift from Vietnam to Laos, which will serve the 9th legislature’s first session from March 22-26.