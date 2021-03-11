Cambodia launches cyberspace child protection campaign
Children have changed their study environment and have used the Internet more often due to COVID-19. (Photo: UNICEF Cambodia)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia on March 10 launched an online child protection campaign called "Kit Kou Kon", aiming at raising awareness of the danger of digital platforms on children and providing useful tips to parents about preventing and solving related problems.
According to Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth, research showed that 26 percent of Internet users in Cambodia have experienced online harassment and a majority of them are children.
He said online harassment towards children is increasing rapidly around the world, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, children have changed their study environment and have used the Internet more often.
In order to ensure that Internet connectivity and usage are safe and beneficial to Cambodian children, the ministry launched the campaign to provide useful tips and information to parents, guardians, teachers and the public about protecting children from online risks, he said.
Vandeth said that people can follow Kit Kou Kon's and his ministry's Facebook pages to receive actionable advice on how to protect their children when they go online.
Cambodia has seen a rapid rise in the number of Internet users in recent years./.