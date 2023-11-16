Cambodia launches five-year circular strategy on environment
Cambodia on November 15 launched a circular strategy on environment for 2023-2028, aiming to ensure environmental sustainability and promote a green economy.
Tree planting by Naga Kind Hearts in Koh Kong province. (Photo: Khmer Times)Hanoi (VNA) –
Speaking at the launching event, Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth said the strategy was developed in accordance with the government's Pentagonal Strategy and that it was focused on the three main priorities of being clean, green, and sustainable.
The strategy is designed to turn the potential of the environmental sector into real benefits for Cambodia and its people of all generations, as well as promoting the sustainable use of renewable energy in response to global climate change, he said.
It guides and prioritises environmental protection, natural resources conservation and sustainable development towards a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, he added.
Sophalleth said the strategy will promote green investment through infrastructure construction, clean energy systems, smart production, green transportation, solid waste management, plastic and hazardous waste management, wastewater treatment, and air quality management, among others.
It serves as a roadmap, outlining priority actions to ensure environmental sustainability, integrity, climate change resilience, and the promotion of a green economy, he said.
The minister said under the strategy, the Southeast Asian country will expand tree planting in degraded forest areas within the protected areas and distribute at least 1 million saplings per year to the public for free tree planting./.