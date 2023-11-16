World Malaysia's aerospace industry on track to meet revenue target Malaysia's aerospace industry is on track to meet its revenue target of 18 billion RM (about 3.84 billion USD) this year, with the industry expected to grow even faster next year as its product portfolio for the global aerospace supply chain expands.

World Thailand raises rice export target to 8.5 million tonnes in 2023 Thailand has increased its rice export target for this year to 8.5 million tonnes, Chookiat Ophaswongse, Honorary President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA), said on November 15.

World Indonesia urges ASEAN nations to support Myanmar to find peaceful solution Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on November 15 called on other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to help Myanmar find a peaceful and durable solution to the current situation.