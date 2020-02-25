World Malaysia publicises Defence White Paper for first time The Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security (MiDAS) held the Perwira Dialogue 2020 in Kuala Lumpur on February 24 under the theme “Malaysia’s Inaugural Defence White Paper: Ideas and Implementation”.

World Goldman Sachs pleads not guilty in Malaysia over 1MDB bond sales Three units of Goldman Sachs pleaded not guilty to charges of misleading investors regarding 6.5 billion USD in bond sales that the US investment bank helped raise for state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Bernama state news agency reported on February 24.

World Malaysian King accepts PM Mahathir’s resignation Malaysia’s King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 24 accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation but asked him to stay on in the role until a new PM is appointed and a cabinet formed, the country’s Chief Secretary Mohd Zuki Ali said the same day.