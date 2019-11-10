Cambodia: Opposition leader freed from house arrest
The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has freed former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha from house arrest, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason.
Former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has freed former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha from house arrest, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason.
Kem Sokha was allowed to leave his house but banned from travelling outside Cambodia and engaging in political activity, according to the court’s statement released on November 10.
The statement does not reveal the trial date but a source believed that it would be mid-December at the latest.
Kem Sokha, 64, was detained in 2017 for the charge of treason. More than two months after his arrest, the CNRP was dissolved by the Supreme Court and 118 senior party members banned from joining politics for five years.
On September 10 last year, he was released from Trapeng Phlong Prison in Tbong Khmum province and returned to his home in Phnom Penh.
He could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty./.