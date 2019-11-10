World Majority of Thai people see ASEAN Summit as beneficial A large majority of Thai people think that Thailand has benefited from the 35th ASEAN Summit, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

World EU-Singapore trade deal to take effect on November 21 A trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Singapore will go into effect on November 21, President of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker has announced.

World Cambodia’s Phnom Penh braces for power shortage Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged residents and businesses in Phnom Penh to be prepared for electricity shortages which could occur in this year’s dry season if water levels at hydropower dams run low.

World Thailand’s rice subsidy scheme needs additional budget At least 2.6 billion baht (86.6 million USD) must be added to the subsidy scheme for rice farmers after the number of participants gets higher than expected, according to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives of Thailand (BAAC).