People waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia on August 13 confirmed over 60 COVID-19 positive cases among 500 workers returning from Thailand, according to Khmer Times.

The number of imported cases of COVID-19 is predicted to increase rapidly in the coming days when Cambodian labourers massively return home from Thailand.



At least six rapid COVID-19 testing stations were set up in border areas of Cambodia, and positive cases returning from Thailand will be transferred to Kamring Junior School in Battambang province for treatment, it said.



The Cambodian Health Ministry on the same day confirmed 20 more fatalities related to COVID-19 and 423 new infections.



As of August 13, Cambodia had recorded 84,262 COVID-19 cases, including 1,654 deaths./.