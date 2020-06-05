World Pepper price hike in Cambodia attributed to high demand from Vietnam Increased demand from Vietnam has led to a significant recovery in Cambodia’s pepper prices at the beginning of this year’s harvest season, the Phnom Penh Post quoted Cambodia Pepper and Spice Federation president Mak Ny as saying.

World Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, towards the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, a Government official has affirmed.