World Singapore spends over 50 billion USD to fight COVID-19 over past two years Singapore spent 72.3 billion SGD (51.3 bilion USD) on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two fiscal years, Singapore’s Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said at a recent meeting of the country's parliament.

World Laos plans to export electricity to Vietnam The Lao Government and relevant energy companies plan to spend over 2 billion USD for the construction of a wind power project in Sepon district, Savannakhet province to serve domestic demand and export to Vietnam.

ASEAN Ministers of ASEAN, partners meet to strengthen economic links Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partners held consultations on September 17 - 18 as part of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

World RCEP contributes to region's post-pandemic recovery efforts: ASEAN ministers The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can contribute to the region's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts, according to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joint statement released on September 18.