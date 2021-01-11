ASEAN Thousands new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asian countries The COVID-19 pandemic remains complicated in Southeast Asia as several regional countries have reported more cases of infections and deaths over the last 24 hours.

World Cambodia temporarily bans import of farmed fish Cambodia has temporarily banned all imports of farmed fish from neighbouring countries in efforts to promote locally farmed fish, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF).

World Second COVID-19 wave hits Thailand’s air travel industry Domestic air travel in Thailand has dropped by 60 percent since the start of 2020 due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, said the Department of Airports of Thailand (DoA).

World Indonesia Financial Group stands ready to support plane crash victims President Director of Indonesia Financial Group (IFG) Robertus Billitea on January 10 said the group stands ready to support and compensate passengers on Srwiwijaya Air’s plane, which crashed into the sea on January 9 afternoon.