Cambodia prepares to welcome migrant workers from Thailand
Cambodia’s National Employment Agency (NEA) is offering 20,000 local jobs to Cambodian migrant workers who have returned from Thailand, Khmer Times reported.
At a quarantine centre for COVID-19 testing in Banteay Meanchey province (Source: khmertimeskh.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s National Employment Agency (NEA) is offering 20,000 local jobs to Cambodian migrant workers who have returned from Thailand, Khmer Times reported.
The workers can apply for the jobs as soon as they complete their 14-day mandatory quarantine period in areas bordering Thailand. The agency is offering local jobs to the returning migrant workers as a means to support them to find employment at home rather than going back to Thailand.
More than 12,000 migrant workers returned from Thailand to Cambodia along borders in Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Pailin and Koh Kong during December 20 and January 9, according to Cambodia’s competent agencies.
The Cambodian Health Ministry said 27 Cambodian workers returning from Thailand were infected with the novel virus.
As of January 11, Cambodia documented 392 COVID-19 infections./.