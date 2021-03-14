Cambodia records more COVID-19 cases in community
Cambodia logged an additional 41 COVID-19 infections on March 14 morning, raising the number of cases linked with the “February 20 Community Event” to 792.
COVID-19 testing in Cambodia (Photo: www.khmertimeskh.com)
The event prompted the third coronavirus wave in the country as infections have been confirmed in 10 localities.
Among new cases, 28 were in Kandal province, which neighbours the capital city of Phnom Penh.
Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally had stood at 1,305 as of March 14 morning, with one death. There were 647 recoveries.
Since the outbreak of the community event on February 20, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of Cambodia has suspended schools in Phnom Penh, Kandal and Sihanoukville.
Later, it decided to close schools throughout Prey Veng province and Kirisakor district, Koh Kong province.
More than 170,800 people in the country were inoculated during a national COVID-19 vaccination drive launched from February 10 to March 13./.