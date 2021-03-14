World Philippines sees highest daily tally of COVID-19 in seven months The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on March 13 reported 5,000 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily tally in nearly seven months, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in this country to 616,611.

World Japanese PM proposes more cooperation between Quad and ASEAN countries Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has proposed stronger cooperation between the Quad countries (the US, Japan, India, Australia) and others such as members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific.

ASEAN Indonesia seeks to host ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum Indonesia is seeking to host the ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum, which will focus on improving the digital economy through digital transformation, especially in the creative economy sector, said Minister of Communication and Information Technology Johnny G Plate.