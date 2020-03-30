Cambodia reports 107 COVID-19 infection cases
The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 30 morning confirmed four more COVID-19 infection cases, raising the total number in the country to 107.
A client's body temperature is taken in front of a bank in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AFP)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 30 morning confirmed four more COVID-19 infection cases, raising the total number in the country to 107.
It also announced that two more patients have fully recovered, raising the total to 23.
Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng said about 400,000 workers returned home from Thailand as the temporary shutdown of border gates between Thailand and Cambodia took effect on March 23.
They were required to self-quarantine at home within 14 days to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus, he said.
Spokesman of the Cambodian Labour Ministry Heng Sour earlier called on workers returning from abroad to avoid contact with and maintain safe distance with other family members.
Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon affirmed that Cambodia has enough key food supplies such as rice, meat, vegetables and fish to meet domestic demand./.
