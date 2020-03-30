World Thailand: 5,000 baht aid applications exceed 13 million Registration for 5,000 baht government aid, for people affected by the coronavirus crisis, was opened on March 28 at 6pm via the "เราไม่ทิ้งกัน ดอทคอม" website. Immediately after the registration opened, the website crashed, due to the overwhelming number of applicants.

World Prisoners escape in Thailand’s jail riot A number of inmates escaped from a central prison in Thailand’s northeastern province of Buri Ram, following a riot caused by about 100 hard-core prisoners on March 29, said the country’s Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin.

World ASEAN nations see large numbers of new COVID-19 cases The Philippines Ministry of Health on March 29 recorded 343 more people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the highest number in a day in the country, raising the total cases to 1,418 people, including 71 deaths.