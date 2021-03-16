Cambodia reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 16 reported an additional 105 COVID-19 cases linked to the "February 20 community incident", bringing the total to 915 in less than a month.
The latest cases are Cambodians, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thais and Malaysians. They were recorded in Kandal, Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk and Prey Veng provinces and Phhom Penh capital city, according to the Phnom Penh Post.
The ministry also reported the recovery of 88 COVID-19 patients. As of March 16, Cambodia had recorded a total of 1,430 COIVD-19 cases, with 609 remaining hospitalised and one death.
The Khmer Times on March 16 said the country’s health ministry has appealed for public donations to purchase more vaccines to inoculate the targeted 80 percent of the population.
Prime Minister Hun Sen said in December last year that his target was to inoculate at least 80 percent of the population or nearly 13 million people.
At the end of last year, the Cambodian government announced that it has managed to raise some 55 million USD so far to buy vaccines.
Although the government had received about 80 million USD in donations for the purchase of vaccines, the ministry is hoping for more donations to stop the spread of the virus in the community linked to the "February 20 community incident".
Meanwhile, Lao authorities have begun piloting COVID-19 insurance and health tracking devices for foreign citizens entering Laos.
According to a notice issued by the National Taskforce for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, foreigners entering the country will be required to purchase COVID-19 insurance, and wear a health tracking device.
The devices would help to locate the wearers and check their body temperature, while sending a request for emergency aid if it finds those with unusual body temperature.
Diplomats and UN employees are exempt from purchasing COVID-19 insurance and wearing a health tracking device./.
