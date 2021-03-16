World Indonesia plans to purchase 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines The Indonesian Government is planning to secure 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the national vaccination programme, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

ASEAN ASEAN, Japanese youths make 13 recommendations for ocean plastic pollution Twenty-two young intellectuals representing ten ASEAN member states and Japan, on March 16, adopted a joint declaration in which they expressed their concern over marine plastic waste and gave 13 recommendations.

World Thailand surveys locations for land bridge connecting Indian-Pacific Oceans The Government of Thailand is surveying locations in Chumphon and Ranong in the South for engineering, environmental and economic potential of a land bridge connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, according to local media.