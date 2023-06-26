Cambodia sets time to hold election campaign
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A three-week campaign for Cambodia’s 7th general election will take place from July 1 to 21, the National Election Committee (NEC) announced in a statement on June 26.
Eighteen political parties will campaign for the election, which is scheduled for July 23.
NEC Chairman Prach Chan urged all of them to follow laws and regulations to ensure a peaceful, non-violent and smooth campaign. He also called on authorities at all levels to take a neutral position to coordinate with the political parties
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on the same day that if his ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) continues to win the forthcoming election, the seventh-term government will be formed on August 29. The CPP has ruled the country since 1979.
Cambodia holds a general election every five years. The most recent one took place on July 29, 2018./.
