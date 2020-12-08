Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia is exporting the first batch of fresh mangos to China this week after receiving a licence for exporting fruit to this giant market, announced the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon said fresh mangos will be shipped to China via Vietnam.

As of the late November, four Cambodian companies were ready for the export while seven others are completing product packaging chains.



Mangos are being grown on over 100,000ha of agricultural land in Cambodia, mostly in Kampong Speu, Kampot, Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces with an average output of nearly 1.5 million tonnes per year.



In June, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia announced that Chinese officials and the MAFF discussed an agreement allowing Cambodia to ship 500,000 tonnes of mangos to China annually.

According to the MAFF, Cambodia exported nearly 44,000 tonnes of fresh mangos from January-June, up 50.95 percent annually. Last year, Cambodia shipped over 58,100 tonnes of fresh mangos to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, France and Russia./.