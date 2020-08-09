World Malaysia promotes cheap sales to spur economic growth The Malaysian government has allowed traders to hold unlimited cheap sales in a bid to fuel consumer spending, thereby boosting the country's economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand expected to return to normalcy A panel under Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on August 7 approved proposals for a return to normalcy in the country by allowing schools, sports stadiums, public transport and meals on flights.

World Former Malaysian PM to form new political party Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on August 7 that he will set up a new political party.

World Thai economy worst-hit by COVID-19 in ASEAN+3: AMRO Thailand's economic growth is likely to fall 7.8 percent, the biggest projected drop in the region, due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism and service sectors, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).