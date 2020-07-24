World Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.

World Military helicopter crashes in northern Philippines A military helicopter with five people aboard crashed on July 23 evening while taking off at a military camp in the northern Philippines, announced the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

World Investment continues to flow into Cambodia’s footwear industry Investment has continued to flow into Cambodia’s footwear industry as the COVID-19 pandemic runs rampant around the globe, reported the Phnom Penh Post.

World Indonesia: Food, beverage sectors contribute largest to H1 exports The food and beverage, and basic metal industries continued to make the largest contribution to Indonesia's exports in the manufacturing sector, with 13.73 billion USD and 10.87 billion USD worth of exports, respectively, during the first half of 2020.