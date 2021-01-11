World Second COVID-19 wave hits Thailand’s air travel industry Domestic air travel in Thailand has dropped by 60 percent since the start of 2020 due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, said the Department of Airports of Thailand (DoA).

World Indonesia Financial Group stands ready to support plane crash victims President Director of Indonesia Financial Group (IFG) Robertus Billitea on January 10 said the group stands ready to support and compensate passengers on Srwiwijaya Air’s plane, which crashed into the sea on January 9 afternoon.

World Vietnam lauds India’s growth at WTO trade review Vietnam has highlighted India’s economic achievements despite global instabilities, trade tension and the COVID-19 pandemic at the WTO’s 7th review of India’s trade policies and practices.

World Indonesian President expresses condolences to families of plane crash victims Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 10 expressed his condolences to the families of the passengers and crew members and the Sriwijaya Air over the plane crash off Jakarta’s coast a day earlier.